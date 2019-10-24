CUNY reaches union agreement that covers adjuncts

NEW YORK (AP) — The City University of New York reached a tentative agreement with its union that raises wages and covers adjunct staff for the first time.

The five-year deal announced Wednesday with the Professional Staff Congress covers nearly 30,000 full and part-time faculty, adjuncts and professional staff.

“The proposed agreement represents a turning-point in the history of CUNY’s treatment of contingent faculty. It is a principled and imaginative contract that constitutes a victory for every member of the union — and for CUNY students,” PSC President Barbara Bowen said in a statement.

The contract increases salaries across the board by more than 10%. Starting pay for adjuncts will increase by 71% and minimum pay for a three-credit course will eventually increase to $5,500. The current minimum is $3,222.

The deal restructures the workload of adjuncts to enable them to devote more time with students and expands financial support for graduate students who teach, CUNY and the union said in a statement.

“This agreement reflects the University’s strong and unwavering commitment to its faculty, both full-time and part-time, and staff across our 25 colleges,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez.

The contract would be retroactive from Dec. 1, 2017, through Feb. 28, 2023.

It must be approved by CUNY’s Board of Trustees and union members.