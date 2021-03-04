Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett speaks out

UNITED STATES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time, we are hearing from one of three women who have accused New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Charlotte Bennett was the executive assistant and health policy advisor in the Cuomo administration until she left in November.

In an interview on the CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell, Bennett alleges Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life and being a survivor of sexual assault. She also talked about an encounter with him in his office.

“If age difference mattered, he also explained that he was fine. With anyone over 22,” Bennett said.

O’Donnell asked, “And how old are you?”

“25,” Bennett replied.

“What were you thinking as he’s asking you these questions?” O’Donnell asked.

“I thought he was trying to sleep with me. The governor is trying to sleep with me,” Bennett said. “And I am deeply uncomfortable. And I have to get out of this room as soon as possible.”

“And to be clear, what made you think that he was trying to sleep with you?” O’Donnell asked.

“Without explicitly saying it, he implied to me that I was old enough for him and he was lonely,” said Bennett.

“The way I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional. And I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it. And frankly, I am embarrassed,” Cuomo said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The governor says he will fully cooperate with an independent investigation into the allegations being overseen by State Attorney General Letitia James.