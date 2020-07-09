Cuomo confirms 584 additional Coronavirus cases in New York

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, the percentage of tests that were positive, and many other helpful data points are available at forward.ny.gov.

“New York continues to make progress fighting COVID-19 through a smart, data-driven approach and the thoughtful actions of everyday citizens, who’ve been practicing social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing,” Governor Cuomo said.

Cuomo added, “But the surge in new cases and hospitalizations throughout the country – and the potential for those people to bring the virus into New York – combined with the complacency we’ve seen in parts of our own state is a potentially deadly mix. We need to stay vigilant and smart so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced just two months ago. We are not out of the woods yet.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 851 (+10)

– 851 (+10) Patients Newly Admitted – 79 (-5)

– 79 (-5) Hospital Counties – 33

– 33 Number ICU – 173 (+7)

– 173 (+7) Number ICU with Intubation – 98 (+1)

– 98 (+1) Total Discharges – 71,279 (+94)

– 71,279 (+94) Deaths – 8

– 8 Total Deaths – 24,959

Of the 65,564 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 584, or 0.89 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.2% 0.9% 0.7% Central New York 1.6% 1.2% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.9% 1.4% 0.9% Long Island 1.0% 1.3% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 1.2% 0.6% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% New York City 1.1% 1.2% 1.0% North Country 0.2% 0.2% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.5% 0.7% Western New York 1.4% 1.7% 0.9%

The Governor also confirmed 584 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 399,513 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 399,513 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: