Cuomo confirms 584 additional Coronavirus cases in New York

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, the percentage of tests that were positive, and many other helpful data points are available at forward.ny.gov.

“New York continues to make progress fighting COVID-19 through a smart, data-driven approach and the thoughtful actions of everyday citizens, who’ve been practicing social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing,” Governor Cuomo said. 

Cuomo added, “But the surge in new cases and hospitalizations throughout the country – and the potential for those people to bring the virus into New York – combined with the complacency we’ve seen in parts of our own state is a potentially deadly mix. We need to stay vigilant and smart so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced just two months ago. We are not out of the woods yet.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 851 (+10)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 79 (-5)
  • Hospital Counties – 33
  • Number ICU – 173 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 98 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 71,279 (+94)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 24,959

Of the 65,564 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 584, or 0.89 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.2%0.9%0.7%
Central New York1.6%1.2%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.9%1.4%0.9%
Long Island1.0%1.3%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.9%1.2%0.6%
Mohawk Valley1.1%1.1%1.1%
New York City1.1%1.2%1.0%
North Country0.2%0.2%0.4%
Southern Tier0.5%0.5%0.7%
Western New York1.4%1.7%0.9%

The Governor also confirmed 584 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 399,513 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 399,513 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,1838
Allegany640
Broome7704
Cattaraugus1311
Cayuga1242
Chautauqua1523
Chemung1481
Chenango1634
Clinton1071
Columbia4820
Cortland551
Delaware910
Dutchess4,2555
Erie7,62428
Essex512
Franklin341
Fulton2631
Genesee2440
Greene2630
Hamilton60
Herkimer1821
Jefferson951
Lewis310
Livingston1403
Madison3680
Monroe4,07428
Montgomery1254
Nassau42,16442
Niagara1,3158
NYC218,052275
Oneida1,79115
Onondaga3,05021
Ontario2904
Orange10,8104
Orleans2860
Oswego2111
Otsego860
Putnam1,3484
Rensselaer5866
Rockland13,6834
Saratoga5853
Schenectady8484
Schoharie611
Schuyler130
Seneca732
St. Lawrence2270
Steuben2721
Suffolk41,84950
Sullivan1,4600
Tioga1511
Tompkins1800
Ulster1,8516
Warren2730
Washington2481
Wayne1952
Westchester35,18329
Wyoming991
Yates480

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now