Cuomo report: Sen. Hoylman details findings, explains what’s next

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been out of office for three months, but now there’s even more proof that the allegations that forced him to resign in disgrace were true.

A scathing 46-page report released by the State Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday was originally supposed to lead to impeachment proceedings, but Cuomo stepped down before that could happen.

New York Sen. Brad Hoylman, chair of the State Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday, Nov. 23 about the report.

While most know Cuomo stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations, the inquiry reported on several other controversies the former governor was facing.

Hoylman detailed some of the additional findings and also explained what could happens next.

Correction: Sen. Hoylman’s title has been updated.