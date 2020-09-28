Cuomo to extend Executive Order on residential tenant eviction protection

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would issue an Executive Order to extend residential tenant eviction protection to January 1, 2021. This executive order will ensure that no one can be evicted due to coronavirus issues, like a job loss, until January 1. Cuomo already expanded the commercial eviction notice earlier this month.

During a conference call with the media, Cuomo also gave a recap of coronavirus numbers across the state. On Sunday, more than 52,000 tests were done across the state, and 834 of those were positive, for a 1.5% positivity rate across the state. Contributing to that high percentage rate are clusters in Brooklyn, as well as Orange County and Rockland County. Cuomo said there are specific zip codes they will be looking at to try to stop the spread. Cuomo also said 11 New Yorkers passed away from the virus on Sunday.