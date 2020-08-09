Curbside garden kit giveaway

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) hosted a curbside pickup of container gardening kits. They recognize people have been spending a lot more time at home recently, because of the pandemic. The idea is to create an activity for community members to look do.

Jingjing Yin, the CCE Chemung County community horticulture educator says, “one great activity you can do is gardening, but if you don’t have enough space in your yard, container gardening would be a great option.”



Making the kits was a team effort, made possible with the help of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, and the local and regional CCE offices. They made 1,200 container gardening kits.

CCE hosted their first curbside pickup last Saturday. Today was the second curbside pickup, and they will have the third event next weekend.

If these curbside pickups continue to do well CCE is hoping New York State might provide additional funding for next year so it can be bigger and better.

If you would like to register for next week’s event call the Cornell Cooperative Extension offices at (607)-734-4453.



