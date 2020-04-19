1  of  2
Chemung County Executive orders Big Flats Lowes to close due to social distancing violations

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM)- Retail home improvement giant Lowe’s, in Big Flats, is under investigation by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and health department.

Around 2:45 pm heavy police presence appeared at the retail store on County Route 64, upon arrival all customers were forced to leave the store due to violation of social distancing. Officers are directing traffic at this time.

As of now, no charges are being reported, this is on going investigation.
18 News is on the scene and will keep you update at information is given.

