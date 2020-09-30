Dandy Mini Mart “Pink Cup” campaign starting for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(WETM-TV)- The month of October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month. It is a chance to raise awareness about the importance of finding breast cancer early. Since 2011 Dandy Mini Marts has been doing its part to help the cause and spread the word of breast cancer awareness.

Bill Bustin, Dandy Mini Mart marketing director says, “we provide a portion of the proceeds of every large pink cup of coffee we sell during the month of October to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, and they aid local patients throughout their journey in prevention, diagnosis, and actions taken after the diagnosis for local breast cancer patients.”

Bustin says historically, customers have helped Dandy Mini Mart, through this campaign, to be one of the largest contributors to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund.

Last year customers helped raise just over $9,000.To date, Dandy Mini Mart has contributed over $50,000 to the fund.

Dandy Mini Mart says they are looking forward to exceeding that number this year, and helping as many people as they can.