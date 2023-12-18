ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News is investigating how students are being kept safe in our schools. After reporting on student arrests in Elmira and Horseheads, we are seeing new data from the Elmira Heights Central School District during the 2022-2023 academic year.

“That was my first year being an SRO, the numbers that were provided to you. We hadn’t had an SRO roughly since about 2008,” said School Resource Officer David Ruhmel from the Elmira Heights Police Department. Officer Ruhmel watches over three schools in the district. Thomas Edison High School on College Avenue, and Cohen Elementary and Middle School on Robinwood Avenue. The elementary and middle school share the same building.

Officer Ruhmel says 7 arrests were made during the 2022-2023 school year. That is 0.73% of all students in the district. Ruhmel says all of the arrests involved juveniles, which were referred to Family Court.

3 arrests were made at Edison High School. 2 at Cohen Middle School, and 2 others at Cohen Elementary.

Officer Ruhmel says one juvenile was arrested at Cohen Elementary for “Falsely Reporting an Incident 2nd & Criminal Mischief 4th.” Police did not say what the false report was about. Criminal mischief is defined as damaging or destroying public property. The other juvenile was also arrested for “Falsely Reporting an incident 3rd.” Officer Ruhmel says as of December 2022, the “Raise the Age Law” says someone under 12 cannot be arrested unless it is a violent felony.

At Cohen Middle School, one student was arrested for “Criminal Trespass 3rd” for being on school grounds after hours. Another student was arrested in 3rd degree Attempted Assault.

At Edison High, one student was arrested for “Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.” Another student was arrested for “Attempted Assault 3rd.” Another student was arrested for “Criminal Tampering 3rd.”

Officer Ruhmel, a former 20-year veteran of the Village of Horseheads Police Department, says no arrests were made for weapons or drugs at any of the schools. Ruhmel says like most school districts, most incidents that require discipline are handled by the school.

“For a tiny school, it’s a very small fraction of what I do. The impact, not only do I have on the kids in regard to the safety, but as well as making an impact in social settings and trying to gain their trust. If there is something important going on in school, they can trust me and they can come to me and they can talk to me. That is one of the most important things that I see in a position like this is to earn their trust, so they can come forward with something that could potentially save lives or their own at some point,” Ruhmel said.

“I would say up huge part of the SRO, a major part, is police community relations and building that trust, said Elmira Heights Police Chief Rick Churches. “For our youth to be able to engage with a police officer beyond enforcement related activity. So, one-on-one, seeing them every day, the same with anybody else, any other faculty in the school, to become a part of that picture, they become engrained in that culture. The students start to see them as more of a human being and less like the public figure they are.”

Officer Ruhmel added: “I want to come in here and be a positive influence on them. I do want them to come in and lean on me if they have an issue if I can help them or steer them in the right direction, that’s my job 100%.”

Ruhmel says vaping and using social media in school remain persistent issues. Police Chief Rick Churches says the “SRO” program first started in Elmira Heights in 2003. He says it was funded by the federal government and then New York State. In 2008, funding was cut and the position was removed. Elmira Heights Superintendent Michael Gill and the School Board brought the program back in 2022. Officer Ruhmel says the arrest data was presented to the school board at the end of the school year.