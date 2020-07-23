Daughter of woman in unsolved Troy homicide: “I’m just ready to get answers”

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tara Mabee was just a little girl when her mother’s apparent homicide made headlines across the Capital Region.

Deborah Koenig (pronounced “KAYN-ihg,” despite being known around town incorrectly as “KONE-ihg, according to Mabee) was last seen in South Troy just after midnight on June 14, 1987. Police arrested two men in connection with her apparent homicide. Neither man ended up being convicted.

The case went cold.

Deborah Koenig was killed in an apparent homicide at 25 years old.

“From what I hear, they took her and then they just left her,” Mabee said, adding that she grew up hearing a number of different stories about what happened to her mom.

Mabee has kept countless newspaper clippings about Koenig’s homicide, detailing the finding of her body by two school boys, the arrests and trials of suspects, and the development of new evidence by Troy Police.

A newspaper clipping from the Troy Record, dated May 4, 1990. Courtesy: Tara Mabee

But without a conclusion, or any justice for her mother, Mabee has been trying to connect the dots for decades.

“I don’t remember her at all, sorry,” Mabee said as she began to cry, explaining that she only has fabricated memories based on stories told by relatives, and old photographs. “I know that she was always happy. She was a bit of a partier. She was fun…I know she loved me, and took care of me.”

Tara says her father didn’t like to talk about her mother’s death very much growing up. She says that even if justice isn’t possible today, her family wants answers.

Courtesy: Tara Mabee

“When I opened the case, I think it brought up a lot of old feelings,” Mabee said of Troy Police’s recent rejuvenation of their investigative efforts on her mother’s homicide, “but everybody’s been really supportive.”

Sherry Fox, Mabee’s aunt, stood by throughout the interview to offer support. The sister of Mabee’s father, Fox knew Koenig well. She says someone out there in the small community of South Troy must know something they aren’t disclosing.

“If you can find it in your heart to come forward so our family can finally have answers, and [Koenig’s] daughter have closure,” Fox said through tears, “we’d really appreciate it.”

Mabee cries into her hands at her mother’s grave. Courtesy: Tara Mabee

In addition to assistance from the public, Troy Police think that advances in forensic science can help bring responsible parties to justice.

If you or someone you know have any information about the death of Deborah Koenig, call Det. Sgt. Anthony Conyers at (518) 270-4684.