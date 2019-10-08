David Wiley sentenced for reckless endangerment that resulted in two deaths

KENDALL, NY (WROC) – The Orleans County man who pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment after causing the carbon monoxide-induced deaths of a mother and son was sentenced on Monday.

David Wiley Junior was originally charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment. Wiley was the caretaker of the home in Kendall where Joan Gilman and her 14-year-old son Richard lived. In April of 2018, Wiley left a generator running inside a closed garage under the victims’ bedrooms for seventeen hours.

Wiley was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 3 years probation.

David Wiley Jr. Just sentenced to 60 days jail time plus 3 years probation. He was found guilty after leaving a generator in an apartment garage running resulting the death of a mom and son. More on @News_8 — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) October 7, 2019

In court on Monday, the prosecution called the tragedy, “completely avoidable,” and brought photos of the mother and son, as well as jewelry holding their ashes. In a statement, Mr. Gilman said this is all he has to remember his wife and son.

The defense said David Wiley has taken responsibility for his actions, although Wiley did not believe the two were home at the time.

This story will continue to be updated as it develops.