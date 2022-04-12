ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Hochul announced that 70 million dollars in funding will be available to newly licensed, registered, or permitted childcare programs in areas of new york state without sufficient childcare slots.

This federal grant is helping daycares throughout New York State. It helps both childcare facilities and the parents of the children who attend tremendously.

“Parents can’t afford daycares. They might not get the subsidy. They might be at the border. It’s going to help the parents in some way with subsidy meaning subsidy requirements, increasing the amount that the parent can make, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.” said Renee Hawk-Brent, Director, Hope Daycare Center

Hawk-Brent noted that the desert federal funding is for those that desire to work in the childcare field and will assist with various projects. It will also assist child care centers in meeting their payroll goals to increase the hourly rate for employees.