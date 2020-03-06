Daylight Saving Time is a reminder to change your smoke alarm batteries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Twice a year people are reminded to change their clocks during the spring and fall. Daylight Saving Time for New York begins Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m., and clocks will lose an hour.

Daylight Saving time also indicates as to when to remove and replace batteries for smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

“This reminder will eventually go away,” Richard Keyes said, Local Fire Marshall of Elmira Fire Department. “There are now smoke detectors that have batteries inside that are irreplaceable. They last for ten years and after that, you will need to buy a new kit.”

After April 2019, a law required all NEW or REPLACEMENT smoke alarms in New York State to be powered by a 10-year, sealed, non-removable battery or hardwired to the home.

The cost of the smoke alarms is more expensive in the beginning, but will eventually even out in price.

Most 10-year, sealed smoke alarms range in price from $20 to $30. Non-sealed alarms require annual battery changes. The cost of replacement batteries averages $38 over 10-years—which is ultimately more than the sealed version.

If you currently have an older detector model, battery changes will still be in effect.

Homeowners and landlords throughout New York must upgrade their smoke alarms before selling or renting homes and apartments.