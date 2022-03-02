Biden, Democrats focus on next steps after State of the Union

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Fresh off outlining his agenda during the State of the Union, President Joe Biden started making his case to the American people.

“Invest in America, educate the American people, grow the workforce,” the president said.

At an event in Wisconsin, the president emphasized how his bipartisan infrastructure law is creating jobs.

“Modernizing our roads, our airports, our ports our waterways,” Biden said.

And in North Carolina, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration is fighting for a better future.

“Our fight starts with lowering the cost of living for working families,” Harris said.

Another item in the president’s speech was a call to expand background checks and ban assault-style weapons.

“My hope is that the president’s dedication to this cause will give us more momentum,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said.

Blumenthal and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), as well as Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), are ready to take steps to reduce gun deaths.

“Step up and pass meaningful legislation that will reduce the rate of gun violence,” Murphy said.

“The legislation is about safety, it’s about the health and safety of our children,” DeLauro said.

While Biden called for more funding for police to reduce gun violence, Murphy says there are other ways to address the problem.

“This administration can do more,” Murphy said.

But Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says all the president’s plans are out of touch with the country and will lead to trouble for Democrats at this year’s November elections.

“If President Biden does not correct course sharply and quickly, the American people may correct the course for him,” McConnell said.