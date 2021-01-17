Biden team preps for inauguration while lawmakers look ahead to impeachment trial of President Trump

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Incoming White House Communications Director, Kate Bedingfield, said on ABC This Week that President-elect Joe Biden’s team is working closely with law enforcement.

“To ensure we’re preparing for any scenario that should arise afternoon on January 20,” Bedingfield said.

Lawmakers are still reeling from the violence of January 6, when a mob marched from a White House rally and smashed their way into the capitol.

“Their ambition was to assassinate the speaker, to hang the vice president, and to hunt down members of congress,” Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean said.

The FBI is warning that the President’s supporters may be planning more violent protests around the Biden inauguration. As of Sunday afternoon, the area around the Capitol was uneasy but calm.

Dean is already looking beyond Inauguration Day. She is one of the nine lawmakers who will prosecute the Senate impeachment trial against private citizen Donald Trump for inciting the violence.

“There’s videotape of the president and the exact words he used … That amounts to high crime and misdemeanors,” Dean said.

Some Republican lawmakers agree.

“This was a traumatic event for many members of congress,” South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace said.

Mace said on NBC’s Meet the Press, Republicans must speak out against President Trump.

“We need to rebuild our country and I’m counting on my colleagues to join us, to be that new voice for the republican party,” Mace said.

But other Republicans, like South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, say the Senate should dismiss the charges and move on to promote “healing”.