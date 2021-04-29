Lawmakers organize along party lines over Biden’s legislative agenda

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats are already championing the multitrillion-dollar legislative plan that President Joe Biden laid out in a Wednesday night speech to Congress, but it faces strong pushback from Republicans who say it’s full of government overreach.

The spending bills put forth by Biden cover everything from infrastructure and broadband expansion to child care costs and free community college.

“American is on the move again,” Biden promised during his speech to a joint session of Congress.

“Families are struggling,” Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said, arguing that Americans are ready for a bold agenda after a tumultuous year. “They want concrete solutions to help them in a meaningful way. … Providing quality health care, making sure their children get the best education possible.”

Biden plans to pay for the massive bills by raising taxes on corporations and individuals who make more than $400,000 each year.

“I think it’s a big mistake,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said.

He and his fellow Republicans say the bills are “radical.”

“It would be good to have an infrastructure bill that’s actually focused on infrastructure,” Hawley said. “What it looks like to me is $2 trillion in new welfare spending that’s going to go to people who aren’t working.”

But Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., rejected that.

“(Republicans have) been extending welfare to large corporations and the very wealthiest Americans for the entire Trump administration,” she said. “Frankly, we need to make these investments in our nation’s economy.”

Biden is still holding out for a bipartisan compromise, but Duckworth and congressional Democrats — who control both chambers — say they’re prepared to go it alone.