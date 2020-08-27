March on Washington preparations

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to converge on Washington D.C. for a racial justice march this Friday — the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech.

“It allows us the opportunity bring our collective energy together,” said Rovon Williams, vice president of the NAACP. “This is our opportunity to forge ahead with an agenda that is befitting of our communities going forward.”

Williams says it’s an effort to keep the focus on racial justice in America.

COVID-19 has played a major role in how organizers have planned Friday’s march.

“We want to make sure that everyone is adhering to the guidelines that are set before us,” Williams said.

Those guidelines include temperature checks, mandatory mask wearing, and social distancing.

“We know that’s going to be difficult to a certain degree,” he said.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser warned only the event’s seated areas in front of the Lincoln Memorial will be spaced apart.

“If you’re not part of that seated venue, then you don’t really know if you’re going to be in a socially distanced environment,” Mayor Bowser said.

Williams says organizers also plan to stream the event online.

The program begins around 8:00 a.m. Friday with speeches and entertainment followed by a noontime march to the nearby King Memorial.