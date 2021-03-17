President Biden, Vice President Harris continue tour to promote COVID relief deal

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden kicked off his “Help is Here” tour with a stop into Philadelphia and Pennsylvania to promote the benefits of the COVID relief deal.

“100 million people are going to be getting, not a joke, a check for $1,400, and it changes their lives,” the President said.

“The strength of America relies on the strength of everyone,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

Harris paid a visit to Denver, Colorado to emphasize how the plan will help small businesses

“Small businesses are key to our strength, both in terms of community and in terms of our economy,” Harris said.

While the President and Vice President are on the road, Democrats on Capitol Hill are echoing the same message.

“We all came together and we got it done,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer says this bill saves the country.

“Democrats kept their promise and we’re delivering real help for working Americans,” Schumer said.

However, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats shouldn’t be proud of how they got the bill across the finish line.

“Becoming a U.S senator comes with higher duties than steamrolling any obstacle to short-term power,” McConnell said.

The Biden administration says the country is doing well with the vaccination process, and are adamant on reaching the president’s vaccination goal of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days. A COVID vaccine ad campaign will go out to boost confidence in Americans to get the vaccine.