President Joe Biden announces more incentives to increase vaccinations before July 4

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The president is making an appeal to the American public, by offering as many incentives as possible to get the country past the coronavirus.

“A summer of freedom,” President Joe Biden said.

Wednesday, the President announced a National Month of Action, as his administration takes steps to get 70% of U.S adults at least one COVID shot by July 4.

“It’s gonna take everyone. Federal government, state governments, local, tribal, territorial governments, the private sector, most importantly the American people to get to the 70% mark,” the president said.

The president encouraged younger Americans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We especially need people under 40 to step up. Over 40 is doing much better,” the president said.

Biden says the choice to get vaccinated isn’t a political decision, because making it available took work from both the prior presidential administration and his own administration.

“Getting the vaccine is not a partisan act,” the president said.

Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.) emphasizes that getting vaccinated remains an individual choice.

“If it’s available for people in the United States of America, they can make the determination whether or not it’s something they want to have done,” Keller said.

This effort by the administration includes partnerships with companies like Anheuser-Busch.

“Beer is on them on July the 4th. That’s right. Get a shot, have a beer. Free beer for anyone 21 years or over to celebrate the independence from the virus,” the president said.

The president announced other incentives from the NBA and MLB, as well as more of an effort from local shops and pharmacies to increase vaccinations.