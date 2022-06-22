WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers are concerned the NFL allowed the owner of the Washington Commanders to create a toxic work environment.

“If the NFL is unwilling or unable to hold Mr. Snyder accountable, then I am prepared to do so,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said.

At a hearing Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL took the right steps to fix workplace problems on the team.

“We have been open and direct about the fact that the workplace culture at the commanders was not only unprofessional, but toxic,” Goodell said.

But, Maloney does not think it’s enough and announced she will issue a subpoena to the Commanders owner.

“The committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth,” Maloney said.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) says Goodell needs to release the NFL’s investigation report.

“It is possible to release a detailed report and at the same time protect people’s privacy yet you chose not to do so,” Krishnamoorthi said.

But many Republicans criticized Democrats for even holding the hearing.

“That is the parliamentary inquiry madam chair…You can bang the gavel all you want but I don’t really care,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fl.) said.

Donalds says the committee is wasting time.

“The National Football League which is the entity responsible for the Washington Redskins, they’ve gone through the investigation they’ve actually held the team accountable,” Donalds said.

Donalds says Democrats should be more concerned about the bigger issues impacting the country.