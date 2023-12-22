WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution designed to try and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza.



13 of 15 nations supported the effort while the U.S. and Russia abstained.



“This was tough, but we got there,” said U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.



The U.S. previously vetoed the resolution but stepped aside after members agreed to drop language that would have demanded an immediate ceasefire.



The U.N. Secretary General, Antonio Gutteres, firmly criticized the change.



“The real problem is the way Israel is conducting its offensive is creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza.”



He says the violence is causing the hunger crisis.



“In these appalling conditions, they can only meet a fraction of their needs,” he added.



The United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the U.N, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, authored the language which she says will make a difference.



“It will quite literally make the difference between life and death for hundreds. If not thousands of civilians,” she added.



The resolution calls for urgent steps to be taken to allow safe and expanded humanitarian access and would appoint a senior humanitarian coordinator from the U.N. to help monitor and coordinate shipments.



A Palestinian representative to the U.N. called it delayed action but a step in the right direction.



“It must be implemented and must be accompanied by massive pressure for an immediate ceasefire,” said Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the U.N.



Israel criticized the resolution for not prioritizing hostages.



“If this council seeks to end hostilities, it should start by supporting Israel’s mission of returning the hostages and eliminating the Hamas threat,” said Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan.

An estimated 20,000 Palestinians have died since the war started October 7th and a quarter of the population is facing a severe food shortage.

