Deadline for heat assistance as winter approaches

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first frost for the Twin Tiers is possible this Friday, according to the 18 Storm Team, and it serves as a sudden and chilly reminder that winter is just around the corner.

One of the largest impacts that winter brings isn’t to the roads or plants, its to your wallet. After receiving your energy bill after starting to heat your home, you may be shocked to see it has increased significantly. It happens to us all and for most it’s just a mild annoyance, for others it can be detrimental.

The home energy assistance program (or HEAP) is a government program that helps low-income households with heat-related energy costs during the winter months.

Local Department of Social Services contact numbers.

You can apply at your local county Department of Social Services, applications begin on November 12th.

For more information, you can call your local Social Services office at the number provided above.