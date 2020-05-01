Dealing with mental health during the coronavirus pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to USA Mental Health Aid, almost half of the adults (46.4%) in the U.S. will experience a mental illness during their lifetime.

Only 41% of the people who’ve had a mental disorder in the past year received professional health care or other services.

As coronavirus cases increase, so do anxiety levels.

People experience mental breakdowns as a result of the coronavirus—no matter what their mental health condition may be.

Josué “JQ” Quiñones is an international motivational speaker who is helping SUNY Corning Community College members through virtual mental and social connections.

The online community meets through the ZOOM app.

During the past two sessions, he’s advocated mental stability for those homebound due to the “stay at home” order.

The sessions are a way for people of different thinking backgrounds to express themselves—not only saying how they feel but also by having interactions with other people who are “like-minded.”

The virtual “self-care” sessions were created to inspire others, prove they are not alone, and to reflect on the internal body and mind that each person needs.