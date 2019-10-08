Tioga musician killed in accident remembered by friends

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – Friends are remembering local musician Dennis Gee Jr., was killed during a rollover crash in Jackson Township.

“Dennis did a lot of charity work and did a lot of work for anybody,” said Houston Baker, a close friend of Gee’s. “Whoever needed it and whatever the need for… Just a big-hearted guy.”

Gee was the frontman of the band Ember’s Fall and was also a driving force in bringing Canyon Music Festival to Wellsboro.

Dave Shaffer, another close friend of Gee said “We’re not going to see another person like him for a long long time.”

Route 328 was closed between Lyman Stone Road and Wales Road after the accident early Sunday morning. The roadway was closed several hours as Pennsylvania State Police investigated the crash scene.

Fire personnel arrived on scene by 5:41 am and confirmed a one-vehicle rollover crash with one person entrapped in the upside-down vehicle.

Police reported that Gee was traveling west on Route 328 when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the roadway and struck the embankment. After striking the embankment the vehicle then rolled over several times and came to rest on its roof and trapping Gee inside the vehicle. Gee passed away at the scene of the accident.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Gee’s family with the funeral costs.