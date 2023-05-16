ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that $850,000 in funding is now accessible through the third round of the state’s Regenerate NY Forestry Cost Share Grant Program. The program assists private forest landowners in cultivating new forests throughout New York.

The initiative helps to mitigate climate change, provide wildlife habitats, preserve air and water quality, and grow a vital renewable resource. Landowners looking to restore or establish five or more acres of forest in New York State may apply for grant awards ranging from $10,000 to a $100,000, with a required 25% match.

“New York’s forests are under continued pressure from development, competition from invasive species, an overabundance of white-tailed deer, and the effects of climate change,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Investing in the establishment and resiliency of our forests is a critical component for ensuring the continued ecosystem services that trees provide. I encourage all interested landowners to take advantage of this funding.”

Governor Hochul signed legislation in December 2022 that set the goal of supporting and contributing to national efforts to conserve at least 30 percent of U.S. land and water by 2030. The law promotes biodiversity and preservation of New York’s wildlife, forests, and water sources.

Regenerate NY is funded by New York State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and managed by DEC’s Division of Lands and Forests. In the 2023-24 state budget, Governor Hochul maintained EPF funding at $400 million, the highest level of funding in the program’s history.

Applications can be submitted through NYS Grants until 5 p.m. on October 6, or until funds are depleted. For more information, visit DEC.