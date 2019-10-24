DEC announces winners of NYS Women Hunt Fish photo contest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State is recognizing outdoorswomen who love to hunt and fish or are just getting into the sport for the first time.

Nearly 4,000 entries were sent in for the WomenHuntFishNY photo contest. The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday the women, and a couple of kids, who topped the list.

Winning entries will be featured in the agency’s print and electronic publications, including the DEC website and “The Conservationist’ magazine.

Only photos taken in New York were considered for the contest. The contest has ended, but the DEC welcomes photos year-round.

