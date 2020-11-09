DEC is asking bowhunters to report deer affected by EHD disease

(WSYR) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking for reports from bowhunters who encounter deer affected by Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD).

According to the DEC, EHD is a viral disease of whitetail deer. It cannot be contracted by humans. It also cannot be spread from deer to other animals.

EHD has been confirmed in portions of Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Ulster and Westchester counties. There has been about 750 reports of dead deer due to this disease.

The DEC says, although the current outbreak seems to be concentrated in the lower Hudson Valley, EHD may have spread elsewhere.

They say the EHD disease is carried by small biting bugs. Symptoms in deer include fever, hemorrhage in muscles or organs and swelling of the head, neck, tongue and lips. A deer that is infected may also look lame or dehydrated. Once infected with the disease, deer usually die within 36 hours. They’re often found near a water source.

The DEC advises hunters to not handle or eat any deer that appears sick or acts strangely.

You can find a list of contact information for DEC offices by region, here.