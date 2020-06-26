DEC reopening overnight campgrounds throughout New York

(NEWS10) — Many state-managed lands are already open to overnight camping, and the Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that several more in the Adirondack and Catskill Parks will open for overnight camping on Friday, June 26 and Wednesday, July 1.

The following DEC Campgrounds open June 26:

The Assembly Area at Charles E. Baker State Forest in Brookfield

Balsam Pond Camping Area at Balsam Swamp State Forest in Pharsalia

Camp Seneca and Little Rock City Campsites at McCarthy Hill and Rock City State Forests in Mansfield, Little Valley, Ellicottville, and Great Valley

Cherry Ridge Camping Area at Charles E. Baker State Forest in Brookfield

East Otto Campsites at East Otto State Forest in East Otto

Hannum Road Campsites at Chautauqua Gorge State Forest in Chautauqua

Hunt’s Pond Camping Area at Hunt’s Pond State Forest in New Berlin

Jasper Park Campsites at North Harmony State Forest in North Harmony

Long Pond Camping Area at Long Pond State Forest in Smithville

Moscow Hill Camping Area at Charles E. Baker State Forest in Brookfield

Palmer’s Pond Campsites, Palmer’s Pond State Forest in West Almond

Spruce Grove Camping Area at Bear Spring Mountain Campground, Catskill Forest Preserve in Downsville

Spruce Pond Camping Area at Morgan Hill State Forest in Fabius

Stoney Pond Camping Area at Stoney Pond State Forest in Nelson

West Almond Horse Trail System (Stewart Forest Road and Route 244 Camping Areas) at Palmer’s Pond, Phillips Creek, and Turnpike State Forests in Ward and West Almond

Campers are encouraged to continue following protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus while enjoying nature’s beauty. To maintain social distancing, reduce the density, and protect visitors at campgrounds reopening July 1, those specific campgrounds will only be open to those who already have reservations for the 2020 season. The DEC won’t accept new reservations or walk-ins for now.

The following DEC Campgrounds open July 1:

Ausable Point Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Peru

Beaverkill Campground and Day Use Area at Catskill Park in Roscoe

Brown Tract Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Raquette Lake

Caroga Lake Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Caroga Lake

Crown Point Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Crown Point

Devils Tombstone Campground and Day Use Area at Catskill Park in Mt. Tremper

Eighth Lake Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Inlet

Fish Creek Pond Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Saranac Lake

Forked Lake Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Long Lake

Golden Beach Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Raquette Lake

Hearthstone Point Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Lake George

Indian Lake Islands Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Sabael

Kenneth L Wilson Campground and Day Use Area at Catskill Park in Livingston Manor

Lake Eaton Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Long Lake

Lincoln Pond Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Elizabethtown

Little Sand Point Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Piseco

Meacham Lake Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Duane

Moffitt Beach Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Lake Pleasant

Mongaup Pond Campground and Day Use Area at Catskill Park in Livingston Manor

Northampton Beach Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Mayfield

Paradox Lake Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Paradox

Point Comfort Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Piseco

Rogers Rock Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Hague

Rollins Pond Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Saranac Lake

Sacandaga Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Northville

Saranac Lake Islands Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Saranac Park

Sharp Bridge Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in North Hudson

Taylor Pond Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Ausable Forks

Tioga Point Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Raquette Lake

Wilmington Notch Campground and Day Use Area at Adirondack Park in Wilmington

With the exception of Sugar Hill, DEC-controlled fire towers are also reopened to visitors. Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway Day Use Area at Adirondack Park near Lake George Village also opens July 1.

As of June 11, the DEC began issuing permits for backcountry camping—but only for groups smaller than 10 people camping for over three nights—at several locations. Visit the DEC’s camping page and the New York State Parks camping page (operated by the State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation) for more information.