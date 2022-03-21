MONTOUR, N.Y. (WETM) — With spring underway, the New York State Department of Conservation is surveying fish to prepare for the 2022 trout season.

DEC employees were in Montour today surveying the fish through a process known as ‘Electrofishing’

Conservationists use electricity to stun the fish and then catch them. Fish are identified by species, measured, weighed and released.

Information biologists gain from the process includes “the types of fish present in a waterbody, how abundant and large they are, and how fast they are growing” according to the dec.ny.gov website.

Depending on the results, conservationists will put protections on the specific waterbody. These restrictions include limiting the types of lures or bait anglers can use, specifying the size or amount of fish you can keep, and protecting fish during their spawning period.

These fishing regulations are enforced by DEC Environmental conservation officers, also known as ECOs.

Bath Hatchery plans to start stocking the area with trout tomorrow, March 22.