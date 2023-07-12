(WETM) — The DEC is asking people not to build rock dams to create swimming holes in streams because they can harm wildlife.

According to the DEC, blocking or slowing down a stream’s flow of water causes the stream’s temperature to rise faster. Trout are sensitive and require cold, clean water to survive. Water temperatures above 68 degrees put extreme stress on these fish, and temperatures approaching 75 degrees can be fatal.

Damming off portions of streams can also prevent trout from migrating to colder waters in the summer and their spawning habitats in the spring and fall. Rock dams can prevent other animals, like aquatic insects, from traveling upstream and downstream as well.

Creating swimming holes also weakens stream banks. Blocking the flow of water increases erosion and causes more sediment to enter streams, which alters the streams’ natural flow even more.

Instead of building your own swimming hole, the DEC recommends walking downstream until you find a natural pool to cool off in.