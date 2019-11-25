Decades-old murder cold case solved in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A four-decades-old cold case homicide involving a Wichita Falls man has been solved by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Detective John Laughlin announced a break in the case of Richard Michael Willoughby. In 1980, his body was found at Lake Wichita by the dam.

Laughlin said a suspect has been identified as Daniel Adolf Edwards, who is awaiting extradition from Georgia.

This arrest comes months after the police department implemented a new strategy in hopes of better solving some of its cold cases.

In August, Laughlin was assigned to investigate cold cases full time, which is a first for the department.