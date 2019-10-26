Defense argues why charges should be dropped in Schoharie case

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New documents were released Friday in the Schoharie limousine crash case.

The defense has responded to prosecution claims that Nauman Hussain should still stand trial.

The operator of the limo company involved in the crash is facing 20 counts each of Manslaughter and Criminally Negligent Homicide. His lawyer wants all charges dropped after evidence showed Mavis Discount Tire in Saratoga Springs failed to do brake work on the limo.

Hussain’s lawyer admitted he chose not to have the limousine inspected, and instead, tried to get the brakes fixed. However, his lawyer argues he had no way of knowing the work was never done.

The trial is expected to start in March.