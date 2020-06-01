Delmar man arrested for hitting Albany Police officer with brick

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 21-year-old Delmar man has been arrested for hitting an Albany P.D. officer in the head with a brick. James Vail allegedly threw the brick at the officer during a riot outside Albany Police South Station.

The officer sustained a concussion and was treated at a local hospital.

Violence erupted outside the Arch Street station on Saturday evening, after peaceful demonstrations were held earlier in the day.

Veil also threw a brick at the window of a marked police car, causing it to shatter. He has been charged with Riot 1st, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Assault 2nd and Attempted Assault 1st. Veil is due to appear at Albany Criminal Court tomorrow.

The head of the Albany Police Officer’s Union, Gregory McGee, issued a statement on Facebook praising how police and first responders handled the situation.