Demonstrators gather in downtown Buffalo for a second night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Demonstrators gathered in downtown Buffalo for the second night in a row on Thursday, standing in solidarity with Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed by police in Kentucky in March. On Wednesday, the officers were cleared in her death.

The protest on Thursday night started at 7 p.m.

Slow Roll Buffalo organized the gathering in response to one of its members being struck by a car in the same spot last night.

Slow Roll has identified the woman who was hit as Karen Huffman. Huffman was protesting Wednesday night to seek justice for Taylor.

Slow Roll organizers say Huffman is a well-known activist in the community and often participates in Black Lives Matter protests throughout Buffalo.

They say she’s recovering, and if she was well enough, she would be out with the other protesters.

“A motorist suddenly revved up and rammed through, and our beloved Karen is at ECMC with broken bones but with great spirits,” said Seamus Gallivan of Slow Roll Buffalo. “I’ve got to give some props to the folks at ECMC, because, man, she’s a flight risk- they don’t hold her down, she’ll be here! We know they’re caring well for her.”

At Thursday night’s gathering, organizers wanted to point out that Huffman does not want to be considered a hero and instead wants the community to keep “their eyes on the prize”, which is justice for Taylor and the end of racial brutality.