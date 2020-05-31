Dental offices can reopen in NYS on June 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that dental offices can reopen in New York State beginning June 1.

“Dentists’ offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing,” Cuomo said.

According to Cuomo, new cases, hospitalizations, intubations and deaths are all declining as of Saturday.

“The reduction in New York’s new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, intubations and other metrics represent tremendous progress from where we were,” Cuomo said. “We have gone through hell and back — we are on the other side and it’s a lesson for all of us, and we need to stay vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state so that we don’t backslide. I am also authorizing dentists to resume their practices statewide starting tomorrow as long as they follow health and safety guidelines that the state is laying out and that we have been discussing with them.”

