HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging held two events today for local seniors to get outside, take home a meal and play some bingo!

The Drive-in-Bingo and Drive-thru Picnic events were held today, September 23, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m at te Chemung County Fairgrounds in Horseheads.

At the event, seniors 60+ were able to drive through a station at the fairgrounds and pick up a meal, then park to play bingo. For Drive-In-bingo, visiting guests tuned into a local radio frequency to hear numbers called out, then marked them on their blotters and honked their car horns for a bingo.

At the event, guests were also given lunch distributed by members of the Chemung County Department of Aging. Joy Perry, a Chemung County Department of Aging Council member said that she was happy to help. Perry said that after the last two years, the event provides some much needed relief for local seniors. “It’s a way of reducing social isolaiton and giving people a chance to be together, be outside, and eat well.”

Department of Aging director Beth Stranges also said that upcoming events includes a class to teach older locals how to use technology such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. The event will be held in November, and anybody interested in signing up can call the Department of Aging at (607) 737-5520.