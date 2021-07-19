Department of Health: Over 11.4 Million Vaccinations to Date, 61.9% of Pennsylvanians Age 18 and Older Fully Vaccinated

People wait in line for COVID-19 vaccinations at an event at La Bonita market, a Hispanic grocery store, in Las Vegas. The U.S. surgeon general said Sunday that he’s concerned about what lies ahead with cases of COVID-19 increasing in every state, millions still unvaccinated and a highly contagious virus variant spreading rapidly.. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

HARRISBURG, P.a. (WETM) – COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, including in Pennsylvania. According to the state’s Department of Health, just under 1,000 positive cases were confirmed this past weekend, bringing the statewide total to 1,216,763.

There are 260 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 50 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here. The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .