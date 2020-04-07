Breaking News
Chemung County has first Covid-19 related fatality
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force is providing an update on COVID-19

Department of Labor releases Pandemic Unemployment Assistance guidelines

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Unemployment. (Cari Dobbins / Pixabay)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The Department of Labor on Sunday published guidance for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which compensates those who’ve lost work because of the coronavirus, but are not eligible for regular unemployment compensation.

Individuals who can’t collect unemployment and may be eligible for PUA benefits include several categories of workers out of work due to COVID-19:

  • Self-employed
  • Independent contractors
  • Gig workers
  • Part-time employment seekers
  • Workers without sufficient work history
  • Workers for religious organizations
  • Workers who have exhausted rights to other unemployment

Included in March 27’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, PUA provides up to nine months of unemployment benefits. PUA payments are retroactive dating back to January 27 for unemployment, partial employment, or inability to work due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now