ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Division of Consumer Protection has highlighted resources New Yorkers can navigate to stay informed on marketplace scam prevention and to access direct assistance and mediation services for consumer complaints.

“Our Division of Consumer Protection is committed to helping keep New Yorkers safe from fraudulent activities and unscrupulous businesses,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “Scams and fraud are becoming more advanced and targeted every single day, and our Consumer Protection team has a variety of useful resources available for New Yorkers so they can stay informed because we know an informed consumer is a smart consumer.”

In addition to the resources listed below, New Yorkers can sign up to receive consumer alerts via email or phone. The New York Department of State also shares “Tuesday Tips” on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The tips help educate and empower New York consumers on a variety of topics.

Consumer Helpline: 1-800-697-1220

The Consumer Helpline is staffed Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Consumer Advisors provide identity theft counseling, guidance on scams and frauds, information on business and company reputability, and help consumers file a marketplace complaint.

Mediation Services

The Consumer Assistance Program mediates and resolves thousands of consumer complaints each year on a variety of issues, such as:

Billing disputes

Refund policies

Credit reporting errors

Non-delivery of goods and services

Home improvement disputes and more

Any time a consumer has spent money in the marketplace on a good or service and did not get what they bargained for, DCP encourages them to file a complaint online at https://dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection or call the Consumer Helpline at (800) 697-1220 to request a complaint form.

Live Consumer Protection Presentations

DCP offers educational seminars and workshops for community groups, local governments, advocacy and grassroots organizations, business associations, faith-based entities, and professional service providers. Presentations available include:

Child Safety: Precautions to Save Little Lives

Credit and Credit Management: A Matter of Life and Debt

Preventing and Responding to Identity Theft

Safeguarding Your Child’s Identity

Stop, Think, Act: How to Recognize and Avoid Scams

Do Not Call Compliance: A Seminar for Business