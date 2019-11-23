Department Of Veterans Affairs doing more with pets

(WETM) – Congress is now saying that it is the time for The Department Of Veterans Affairs to do more to help Veterans get therapy dogs.

Some people including Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers are pushing for a new bill that would allow Veterans to have service dogs.

The “Paws for Veterans Act” is a program that uses V-A Grants to connect vets with service animal organizations.

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, “Service dogs are guide or service dogs prescribed for a disabled veteran under 38 CFR 17.148 for the purpose of the veteran being diagnosed as having a visual, hearing, or substantial mobility impairment.”

VA will provide a veteran enrolled under the insurance program only the following benefits for one service dog at any given time. A commercially available insurance policy, to the extent commercially practicable, that meets the following minimum requirements: