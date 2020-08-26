Deputies arrest Albany father and son for reported attack on vehicle

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County’s Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a father and son who allegedly attacked an occupied car with a metal pipe and a baseball bat.

Police say they a disturbance between neighbors around Erwin Drive in Berne was reported, and deputies responded around 7:35 p.m. on Monday. Police say they found a man in a vehicle with extensive windshield damage. He said he had been hit with a pipe and needed medical help.

Police say they investigated and determined that the man had argued with Declan P. Jeffers, 19, near Thacher Park, and then followed him by car to Erwin Drive. There, police say Declan’s father, Daniel J. Jeffers, 59, drove up beside the man’s car, hitting it with a metal pipe, and that Declan hit it with a baseball bat.

The man drove off and called 911, and later went to Albany Medical Center for further evaluation. The police account of events describes the father and son striking the car only.

Both Jeffers men were arrested and charged with:

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

The older Jeffers, Daniel, was also charged with:

Second-degree attempted assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal mischief carries a maximum potential sentence of just under one year with a conviction. According to state sentencing guidelines, Daniel’s additional charges could be worth up to five more years if he’s convicted.