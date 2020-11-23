Despite COVID-19, Senator Schumer completes 22nd tour of all 62 New York counties

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Senator Schumer has officially toured all New York counties twenty-two times.

United States Senator Charles Schumer officially completed his 22nd consecutive tour of all New York State counties on November 23, 2020. This accomplishment continues Senator Schumer’s record of being the first New York State public officialy to visit every county in the State every year in office.

According to Senator Schumer’s Office, since the start of 2020, he visited counties in the Capital Region 15 times, Western New York six times, Central New York and the North Country eight times, Rochester and the Finger Lakes 12 times, the Southern Tier ten times, the Hudson Valley 14 times and Long Island 13 times.

Senator Schumer released the following statements following today’s accomplishment: