Destiny USA closes for the night after a man was shot in the leg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM-TV) — Destiny USA has closed for the night after Syracuse Police say a man was shot in the leg Friday evening.

Syracuse Police have asked anyone in the mall to leave and stay away for the rest of the night as the investigation continues.

Chief Kenton Buckner confirms the injury to the victim is non-life threatening. There are no suspects in custody. Buckner says they will continue to have a significant police presence in the mall and other shopping locations around Central New York.

