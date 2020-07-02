Detour implemented for culvert removal near Port Matilda

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to replace a masonry arch culvert near Port Matilda is set to begin July 6.

The culvert spans Bell Hollow on Route 3025 (Bell Hollow Lane) in Taylor Township and delays are expected while this is being completed.

Starting on July 13, the road will be closed at the culvert site and a detour using Route 3040 (South Eagle Valley Road) will be in place for the duration of the project.

PennDOT anticipates completing the project by mid-August, but they will open the bridge to traffic earlier if work progress allows. All work is weather and schedule dependent.