Deval Patrick joins 2020 Democratic presidential primaries

(WETM) – Deval Patrick, former Massachusetts Governor announced his run for the 2020 presidential primaries.

Not only did Patrick serve as the 71st governor of Massachusetts from 2007 to 2015, but he was the second black governor in all of the nation.

Along with his position as governor, Patrick is an author and civil rights, lawyer. He is reportedly connected to former President Barack Obama’s political circle.

Candidate Deval Patrick entered the Democratic primary with less than three months until the Iowa Caucuses.

In a message that he sent out on Youtube, he addressed his time in the south side of Chicago and reflected on his time studying at Harvard University.

Patrick also stated that the election is not only about replacing President Donald Trump, but it is about “keeping America’s promises.”