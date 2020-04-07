DEVELOPING: Two car accident in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- A two car accident occurred today around 3:30 P.M. in the area of Grand Central Avenue and Chemung Street in Horseheads.

The damage that occurred during the accident forced both vehicles to be taken away from the scene with the assistance of tow trucks.

The Horseheads Fire Department responded to the area and helped clean up debris as the Horseheads Police directed traffic.

Erway Ambulance was also on the scene but no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and 18 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.