ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The rising price of gas and diesel is impacting all of us whether filling up a car or a truck.

Twin Tiers Gas Tracker

The rising prices of diesel is a concern for trucking companies as they have had to adjust costs to maximize profit. John Picarazzi, Owner of On the Road Again Transportation, spoke on how the costs have risen compared to even a few months prior. “One truck a few months ago, was $700 to fill up and now it could exceed 1000” said Picarazzi.

The national average cost for a gallon of diesel costs $5.54 today; a year ago at this time the national average cost $3.17. The cost per gallon of diesel is even higher in New York state with the current average costing $6.51 according to AAA Gas Prices.