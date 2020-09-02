Dinosaur Bar-B-Que to install COVID-19 air filters

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A study from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) on filtration and disinfection says changes to building operations, like HVAC systems, can reduce airborne exposures, like COVID-19.

“We’re learning as we go, and every step of the way we get a little feather in our cap in learning what we can do better,” says Kevin Speciale, Director of Operations for Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.

With colder weather closing in, and outdoor dining going away, Speciale says they need to maximize what they do inside. On Tuesday, they were unpacking and getting a look at new i-Wave C Commercial Air Cleaners.

“Everything that we can do to elevate the comfort of our employees and our guest’s level of safety is something we’re going to do and continue to do,” he says.

Luke Giannone with Triple-O Mechanical told News 8 how they work. “(They) emit ions at a level that will properly kill virus, bacteria and mold, airborne pathogens, and keep the airways clean.”

And Dinosaur Bar-B-Que isn’t the only place looking at or installing these filters. Giannone and his teams have been busy. They say they can size these purifiers to fit any business.

“We’re putting them into tattoo shops, gyms, churches, restaurants. All the places where people want to gather and be safe,” he says.

The biggest draw of the filters? They’re no fuss, no muss. It’s self-cleaning and doesn’t require replacement parts.

“Once it’s up and running, it’s a one-time expenditure and there’s no maintenance on it for the life of the unit,” says Speciale.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que plans on putting these new HVAC system filters in all of their upstate New York locations.