Discount Halloween pop-up shop closes its doors after allegedly getting the run around from code enforcement

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With only a few days until Halloween, A small business in the southside of Elmira is closing its doors after allegedly getting the run around from city code enforcement.

Just after opening for ten days, owner of the south side Halloween costume shop Don Lewis said he’s been going back and forth with the city’s code enforcement to keep the shop doors open.

According to the store owner, he did send in the proper paperwork along with a diagram of the store’s layout.

Lewis said he finally reached his limit when the city decided to charge him $100 to hang a sign on the storefront window with tape.

We’re fighting the pandemic and now we’re fighting the code enforcement, so I don’t have the answer to what’s going on. obviously, I’d abide by all the rules, but I think there’s a little bit there with a pop-up store for twenty days to go around nickel and dimming a business that’s trying to do well for Elmira. Don Lewis, Discount Halloween Store owner

According to the director of code enforcement, per city ordinance, and NYS code regulations, a business needs to obtain an operating permit/certificate of occupancy before opening the business.

This so the proper inspection could happen to make sure life and safety measures were in place per code.

Regarding the sign in the window, it would have needed to obtain the proper building permit per city ordinance to ensure the sign met the City of Elmira zoning requirements.

Lewis plans are to indefinitely close the South Side Halloween store location by the end of the day.