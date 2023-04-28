ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – April is a holy month or the month of the Holy Spirit for many religions, including Christianity, Judaism, and Islam. It’s also the month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, as it marks the season of easter and the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In this week’s roundtable discussion, pastors around the Southern Tier discuss the connection between the church and race relationships and how the church can restore those relationships and bring together people in our community.

Community Advocate, Rosland Geter, organized and co-moderated the discussion.

Michael Spencer, Pastor of His Tabernacle Family Church

Scott Lowmaster, Pastor of Journey Church

Carnell Parks, Executive Pastor at City of Light Church

Adrianna Maggese, Lead Pastor of Freedom Center Church

, Lead Pastor of Freedom Center Church Robert Maggese, Assistant Pastor of Freedom Center Church

Full Discussion: